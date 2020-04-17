October 9, 1980 - April 15, 2020 Ryan Scott Hutchens, age 39, passed away April 15, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1980 in Forsyth County to Roger and Ann Chandler Hutchens. He was preceded in death by his infant sister Crystal Dawn Hutchens and paternal grandfather Raymond Hutchens. Ryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his great love was music and he had an amazing voice. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his longtime girlfriend and the love of his life Amanda Ridge; paternal grandmother Lacy Hutchens; maternal grandmother Betty Salmons, and maternal grandfather Luther (Diane) Chandler. Due to the governmental temporary restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at Deep Creek Friends Cemetery. Mr. Hutchens will available for viewing on Friday, April 17, from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm, and Saturday, April 17 from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service. The family would like to thank all of Ryan's friends and family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055

