October 9, 1980 - April 15, 2020 Ryan Scott Hutchens, age 39, passed away April 15, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1980 in Forsyth County to Roger and Ann Chandler Hutchens. He was preceded in death by his infant sister Crystal Dawn Hutchens and paternal grandfather Raymond Hutchens. Ryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his great love was music and he had an amazing voice. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his longtime girlfriend and the love of his life Amanda Ridge; paternal grandmother Lacy Hutchens; maternal grandmother Betty Salmons, and maternal grandfather Luther (Diane) Chandler. Due to the governmental temporary restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at Deep Creek Friends Cemetery. Mr. Hutchens will available for viewing on Friday, April 17, from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm, and Saturday, April 17 from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service. The family would like to thank all of Ryan's friends and family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in Forsyth County
-
Drivers and passengers in more than 200 vehicles gather in parking lot for Union Baptist Church's resurrection service on Holy Saturday
-
Ed Hardin: Flossie Johnson was bigger than life in Wilkes County
-
Human remains ID'd as veteran reported missing from Winston-Salem nearly a year ago
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately