September 12, 1924 - April 17, 2020 Mrs. Lucille Elizabeth Wright Hutchens, 95, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday morning, April 17, 2020, at Central Continuing Care. Mrs. Hutchens was born September 12, 1924, in Hamilton County, KS, one of seven children born to the late Will E. and Bessie Jinks Wright. Lucille retired from Armtex in Pilot Mountain and attended Little Mountain Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Gaye and Delmer Sawyers of Pilot Mountain; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Donnie and Cindy Hutchens of King, Terry and Geneva Hutchens of Pilot Mountain, and Ray Hutchens of Mount Airy; nine grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; several great-stepgrandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hutchens was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Odell Hutchens; a daughter-in-law, Billie Hutchens; a sister, Maxine Jernburg; and five brothers, Orville Wright, Raymond Wright, Norvin Wright, Melva Wright, and Eldon Wright. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Little Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Central Continuing Care and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. 206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
Ed Hardin: Flossie Johnson was bigger than life in Wilkes County
-
Human remains ID'd as veteran reported missing from Winston-Salem nearly a year ago
-
Fifth Forsyth resident dies due to COVID-19
-
Police: Juvenile shot at basketball court at Winston-Salem park
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately