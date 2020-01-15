Yadkinville - Linda Pauline Hutchens, 68, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. Her graveside service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Boonville Cemetery with Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville.
Hutchens, Linda Pauline
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Jan 16
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
12:30PM
Boonville Cemetery
201 Baptist Church Road
Boonville, NC 27011
