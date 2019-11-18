February 27, 1955 - November 11, 2019 Billie Dianne Wood Hutchens, 64, of Westfield, passed away at her home and went to Heaven ca November 11, 2019. She was born to James Daniel Wood and Sarah Nunn Moore on February 27, 1955 in Surry County. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 43 years, Ricky Ray Hutchens; and her two sons, Daniel Ray Hutchens and Dusty Lee Hutchens; a grandson, Dawson Ray Hutchens; her mother-in-law, Lucille Hutchens; a twin brother and sister-in-law, James Edward (Stephanie) Wood; a sister and brother-in-law, Brenda Wood (Mike) Foy; stepsister and brother-in-law, Debbie (Nick) Jarrell; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gaye and Delmer Sawyers, Terry and Geneva Hutchens, and Donnie and Cindy Hutchens; and several nieces and nephews. She was a strong, independent, fun, loving, sweet, and caring wife, mama, granny, and friend. She loved her family more than anything in the world and was always there for them, no matter what. Mrs. Hutchens was employed at Piedmont Dialysis in Winston-Salem. She loved her coworkers and patients like her own family. Billie enjoyed working in her yard, decorating, and celebrating every holiday to the fullest. She maintained a positive outlook on life, no matter the circumstances. The family will receive friends, Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 PM at Brown Mountain Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM, immediately following the visitation. Interment will then follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Bill Watson and the Rev. Kelly Haynes will be officiating. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
