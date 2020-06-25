January 1, 1934 - June 24, 2020 Bessie Lena Speer Hutchens, 86, passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020. She was born January 1, 1934 in Yadkin County to the late Lester Vasic Speer and Martha Alice Brown Speer. She was a member of Mount Bethel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Calvin Garfield Hutchens; two sisters Viola Hyatt, Etta Lee Speer; a brother Billy Speer. Surviving are her children Barbara (Kenneth) Martin, Rick (Sherri) Hutchens; grandchildren Zachary (Kayla) Hutchens, Allison (Ben) Calhoun; great-grandchildren Harry Calhoun, Jack Calhoun, Willow Hutchens, Iliza Hutchens; three sisters Luzana Brown, Annie Leamon, Margaret Brown; two brothers Homer Speer and Dallas Speer. Due to Government Restrictions you can come by Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend from 1:00 - 5:00 PM Friday June 26, 2020 and also from 8:00 AM 12:00PM Saturday June 27, 2020 to sign the Register Book. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday June 27, 2020 at Mount Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Bobby Watts and Dr. Ottis Hurst. Memorials may be made to Mount Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund 4332 Mount Bethel Church Rd. East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Hutchens family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E. Main Street East Bend, NC 27018

