August 13, 1923 - August 8, 2019 Annie Pearl Choplin Hutchens, 95, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019five days before her 96th birthday. Annie was born August 13, 1923 in Yadkin County to the late John Wesley Choplin and Amelia Jane Blakley Choplin. She is survived by her beloved daughter Amelia Ann "Amy" Hutchens; grandchildren Benjamin Clifton Murphey and partner, Bram Alden of Los Angeles, California; Alana Cynthia Miller and husband, Chris Miller, of Kernersville, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren Elle Charlie Miller and Chris Alan (Booty) Miller of Kernersville, North Carolina; sister Dorothy Matthews Potter of Pfafftown, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Shugart Hutchens; her son Alan Ralph Hutchens; brothers Charlie Choplin, Howard Choplin, Hubert Choplin, Augborm Choplin, J. W. Choplin, Tommy Choplin, Jessie Choplin, and William Choplin; and sister Essie Mae Choplin. Annie graduated from East Bend High School in 1941. In her Senior Yearbook, her classmates voted her Most Dignified, Neatest and Prettiest Girltraits she continued to exemplify as a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. In 1969, she was employed by Wonderknit in Mocksville. An article about Annie in the Wonderknit newsletter stated she was always cheerful and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her hobbies included reading, sewing/designing clothes, and keeping her yard beautiful with many varieties of flowers. During her final years, Annie lived with her daughter, Ameliaa period of time that enriched their relationship and solidified their bond as constant companions and, ultimately, best friends. Annie was a woman of great faith who loved without condition and gave without expectation. For over seven decades, she was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville, continuing to support the congregation even when physical decline prevented her from attending in person. Open-hearted and tireless, she took joy in volunteeringparticularly with the Yadkin Christian Ministries. Her unwavering generosity persisted until the end with a decision to donate her remains to the Wake Forest Medical School for the benefit of others through research and training. Annie was so grateful for her very special nieces Carolyn Smitherman, Jeanette Allen, Tereeca Lancaster, and Donna Harrison. The family is sincerely grateful to Dr. James McGrath and his staff for their dedicated care of Annie for many years. A Celebration of Life service by Dr. William Johnson will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Yadkin Christian Ministries, 117 Woodlyn Dr., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville, P. O. Box 668, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
Most Popular
-
Arrest in fatal shooting at intersection of Silas Creek, South Main in Winston-Salem
-
Police ID man killed in parking lot stabbing. 31-year-old from Winston-Salem had children with him at supermarket, a witness said.
-
Stabbing victim was convicted as a teen of killing Chris Paul's grandfather. Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was killed in parking lot of Food Lion
-
TV series on Pazuzu Algarad case aims to examine failures that allowed murders to happen
-
Spry III, William Dennie
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately