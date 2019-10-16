February 4, 1926 - October 13, 2019 Jeanette Lewis Hurt passed away October 13, 2019. She was born in Taylorsville, NC to the late Earl W. Lewis, Sr. and Exie Simmons Lewis. She received her education from Reynolds High School, Draughn Business College and Salem College. She was a Diamond member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Mrs. Hurt retired from Western Electric Co. as a executive secretary after 34 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton V. Hurt, after 61 years of marriage. She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert Lewis Hurt of Los Angeles, CA; a sister, sister-in-law, two nieces and two nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Andrew Heil from Home Moravian Church officiating. Memorials may be made to the Book of Remembrance, Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

