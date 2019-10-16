February 4, 1926 - October 13, 2019 Jeanette Lewis Hurt passed away October 13, 2019. She was born in Taylorsville, NC to the late Earl W. Lewis, Sr. and Exie Simmons Lewis. She received her education from Reynolds High School, Draughn Business College and Salem College. She was a Diamond member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Mrs. Hurt retired from Western Electric Co. as a executive secretary after 34 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton V. Hurt, after 61 years of marriage. She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert Lewis Hurt of Los Angeles, CA; a sister, sister-in-law, two nieces and two nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Andrew Heil from Home Moravian Church officiating. Memorials may be made to the Book of Remembrance, Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
Dementia patients were filmed fighting, with staff egging them on at Winston-Salem assisted living center, state alleges. 3 face charges.
-
Three Forsyth County men indicted in murder of Rural Hall man found in dumpster
-
2 charged after SUV runs into group of people early Saturday in Greensboro, killing 1 and injuring 5
-
Both West Forsyth and East Forsyth went into Friday's game undefeated. The game came down to the final possession.
-
Winston-Salem man and his wife were traveling to S.C. workshop when his vehicle was involved in a crash that killed him
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Enter our trivia contest for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Taste of the Twin City cooking event!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately