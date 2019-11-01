September 22, 1924 - October 31, 2019 Ms. Wanda Ogburn Hunter, of Winston-Salem, NC, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after a period of declining health. Wanda was born in Winston-Salem on September 22, 1924, to the late Walter J. and Ethel L. Ogburn. She graduated from Old Town High School in 1941 and later worked at the carbon plant near the end of World War II. Wanda spent most of her life as a homemaker and mother of three. For forty-seven years, she cared for her invalid daughter, Dawn Suzanne Hunter, who suffered from cerebral palsy, until her death in 2000. Wanda lived in Winston-Salem her entire life until she suffered a hip fracture in December of 2013. At that time, she moved to independent living at Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville, where she met many new friends. Wanda was a member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church for over sixty years. She volunteered with the church for several years in the soup kitchen in Winston-Salem. She enjoyed being a part of a weekly sharing group at the church for numerous years. In addition to her parents and daughter, she was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Hunter, in May 2007; brothers: Tim Ogburn and Little Thomas Ogburn; sisters: Gwen Johnson, Erna Ogburn, Peggy Polk, Thelma Carpenter, Bea Conrad, and Becky Shortell. Wanda is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Moody (Grey) of Chapel Hill, NC; grandchildren: Adrian Wolfington (Vicki) of Manassas, VA, Shannon Hunter of Canton, NC; and Chuck Hunter (Wei) of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren: Juna Palomar, Anna and Jacob Hunter, and Graham Wolfington; daughter-in-law, Bobbi Rivers (Chuck) of Thomasville, NC; Katherine Hunter (mother of Shannon and Chuck) of Canton, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Wanda loved her entire family dearly and enjoyed family reunions for many years. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Maple Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Mahathey officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be made to one of the following: Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106, Piedmont Crossing, 100 Hedrick Dr., Thomasville, NC 27360, to the Alzheimer's Association Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612, or to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Piedmont Crossing and to Hospice of Davidson County. They want to specifically thank the rehab department at Piedmont Crossing who always helped Wanda so much and added humor to the hard times. Wanda wanted to make sure we also thanked Charity DeJonge of the Gallery at Piedmont Crossing. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Ms. Hunter. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
