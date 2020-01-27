October 31, 1944 - January 25, 2020 Joan Sizemore Hunter, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born October 31, 1944 in West Virginia to the late Jack Edward Sizemore and Kathleen Holiday Caudle. She is survived by her husband Bobby Hunter; children Donna Hunter Melvin (Greg), Michael Hunter; grandchildren Justin Cook, Nickolas Castellano, Chyna Castellano, Michael Castellano; sisters Linda Webb, Sherry Ondrejiko (Frank). The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Faith Community Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM with Rev. Brian Poindexter. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Hunter family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC, 27055
