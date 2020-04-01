November 23, 1928 - March 29, 2020 Mrs. Jean Evans Hunter, 91, passed away on Sunday, March 29th. She was born on November 23, 1928 in Surry County to Carl V. and Nonnie Reid Evans. Jean was a devoted member of Faith United Methodist Church (formerly Ogburn Memorial UMC) where she had been active since 1957 upon joining Ogburn Memorial. She enjoyed floral arranging and cooking for her family, friends, neighbors and church functions. Jean retired from Arbor Acres where she worked in the Gift Shop for 12 years enjoying assisting all the residents. A loving mother, "Nana", and friend, Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Henry A. Hunter, two brothers, Otis and Ora Evans, and two sisters, Opal Easterling and Irene Cotton. Survivors include daughters Louise Nixon and Martha (Steve) Hipp and one grandson, Jeremy Nixon; a special sister Carlene (Jimmie) Creed, several beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces, nephews. Although the family wishes they could receive loving visitors, due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation is extended to those who wish to drop by Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Road Chapel (2951 Reynolda Road, Winston Salem, NC 27106) on Friday, April 3rd, from 3-6pm. The immediate family will have a private graveside service and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith UMC, 1645 Griffin Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be offered at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Rd
Service information
3:00PM-6:00PM
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
