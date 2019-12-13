February 8, 1945 - December 11, 2019 East Bend - Mr. Michael Barney Hunt, 74, of East Bend, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home after a 12-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born in Forsyth County on February 8, 1945 to the late John Robert and Lucille Speer Hunt. Mr. Hunt was preceded in death by his parents. He was retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with 37 years of service. Barney was a member of Enon Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed hunting, fishing at the ocean, and carp pond. He also enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Surviving are his wife, Shirley Wooten Hunt; his two daughters, Lisa (Danny) Hobson and Ginger (James) Beane; his grandchildren, Cole Hobson, Crista Hobson, Morgan Beane, and Logan Beane; a sister-in-law, June (Ricky) Hayes; a brother-in-law, Gale (Mary) Wooten; several nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Enon Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Stephens and Rev. Larry Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend. The family wishes to thank the following doctors at WFBMC, Dr. Hurd, Dr. Rodriguez, and Dr. Vaidya and Dr. Betsy English of Novant Health for their wonderful care. Thank you to the nurses at WFBMC-Clemmons for their excellent care and adopting Barney as their Paw Paw. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Hunt family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E Main Street, East Bend, NC
