September 8, 1925 - July 4, 2019 Betty Jane Summer Hunt, 93, died Thursday July 4, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC following a short period of declining health. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church, 3413 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd., Charlotte, NC. The 11:00 AM service will be followed by a graveside service, with visitation afterwards in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Arbor Acres Employee Fund, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104; or to Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church. The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Arbor Acres for their care and love of Betty during her time there. Condolences may be posted at www.throbertson.com.

