Winston-Salem - Pearlie Mae Humphrey, 87, passed away June 13, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home, Inc. Private funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 (RUSSELL).
