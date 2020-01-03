November 13, 1937 - January 1, 2020 Mrs. Pearlie Joann Hulvey, 82, passed on to her heavenly home Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born Pearlie Joann Friesen on November 13, 1937 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to the late Herman and Dora Friesen. Pearlie was a graduate of Twin Falls High School. She married Airman Robert Lee Hulvey on November 25, 1956, in Twin Falls while he was stationed Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Pearlie stood by her husband during his 22-year Air Force career serving in Japan, the Philippines twice, and several stateside assignments. During these years, they had four children: Sally, Janet, Jeffrey, and Melissa. Pearlie loved her children, the nine grandchildren, and the nine great-grandchildren who thought that grandmas give the best hugs. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, where she served as secretary in her Bible Fellowship Class and was involved with the Church Prayer Quilting Ministry. In 1995 she became the favorite baker at Five Loaves Catering. Pearlie was loved by many and was considered by some as the sweetest woman they knew who always had a smile and a kind word. A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Gary Chapman and Pastor Al Fausch. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to her Gideon Camp Northwest Forsyth Camp, PO Box 502, Pfafftown, NC 27040, or to Calvary Baptist Church for the Church Prayer Quilting Ministry, 134 S. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Hulvey, Pearlie Joann
