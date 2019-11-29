May 22, 1954 - November 27, 2019 Steve C. Hull, 65, of Clemmons, NC passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his home with his family surrounding him. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel with Pastor Scott Osterberg officiating.The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm. Steve was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends. He was the owner of the T-Specialist, on Hwy 150 in Arcadia and will be remembered fondly by many of his loyal customers. Steve loved going to the coast (Swansboro, NC) where he enjoyed boating and fishing with his family and friends on his boat, "The K-Lees & Me." Mr. Hull was born in Forsyth County on May 22, 1954 to Edward Paul Hull and Rachel Sloma Cope Hull. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three siblings, David Hull, Jerry Hull, and Teresa Lindsay and his father-in-law, Al Kirby. Family left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Donna Kirby Hull; his daughter, Jennifer Stewart and her husband Roger; two grandchildren, Dylan and Kyla; two brothers, Eddie Hull (Elaine) and Larry Hull (Angie); sisters, Jackie Sotriffer, Linda Stansberry (Sam), Cathy Boone (Jim), Patricia Abbott, and Rachel Lee Strupe (Bruce); mother-in-law, June Kirby; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the New Story Church, Outreach Ministry, 1401 Trade Mart Blvd., W-S, NC 27127, or to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
