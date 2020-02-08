November 12, 1954 - February 4, 2020 Patsy Ruth Hughes of Walkertown passed away peacefully at her home on February 4, 2020, at the age of 65. Patsy was born November 12, 1954, in Forsyth County to the late Mr. David Charles Hughes and Mrs. Ethel Griggs Hughes. Patsy was known by many as selfless, genuine and caring to all those she encountered. Patsy retired from the William G. White, Jr. Family YMCA in 2018 with over 42 1/2 years of service. She loved her work at the YMCA and the people she met and the lives she became a part of. Patsy taught the gym-swim program for many years, helped with the summer camps and the nursery, had massage clients, helped at all of the charity events and worked daily to maintain the facility operations with her life-long friend and colleague, Doug Mansfield. Patsy taught three generations of kids to swim and is best remembered for her "red buggy" rides, carrying the kids from the nursery throughout the building on a tour. Retirement did not keep Patsy away as she stayed in touch with weekly visits and still volunteered her time. Patsy is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Mike and Lynne Hughes of Kernersville, her niece, Brittany Flynn (Holden Flynn) and their son, Ryker Dean Flynn of Eden, as well as many family members and friends. Patsy will always be known for her love of NASCAR, Vegas lights and wrestling. She would spend her Sundays talking on the phone to her cousin and close friend, Grady Click, cheering on their favorite drivers. Some of Patsy's favorite memories were made with her traveling companions, on bus trips to Cherokee and scenic flights landing in Las Vegas, to bring home that big win. For anyone that knew Patsy, they knew her love for wrestling and the wrestling family and friends that she made over the years. She is now reunited with her parents, family, many friends, and her best friend, Emily Miller. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel for family and friends to share memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the William G. White, Jr. Family YMCA, 775 West End Blvd. Winston-Salem, NC 27101 in honor of Patsy.
Hughes, Patsy Ruth
To send flowers to the family of Patsy Hughes, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
