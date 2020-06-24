March 31, 2001 - June 19, 2020 Daniel Mark Hughes, 19, of Winston-Salem, went to his heavenly home to be with Jesus and his Pop and Mamaw on June 19, 2020. Daniel was born on March 31, 2001 to Mark and Laura Hughes in Forsyth County. Daniel was a fearless young man, who lived life to the fullest, and had the biggest heart. He was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, no matter the time of day. Even at a young age, it didn't matter who you were or what you did, Daniel treated you like a friend. His love knew no bounds and no strangers. He had many friends whom he considered family, who likewise treated him in kind. Daniel enjoyed hanging out with all of them, and making many fun memories with them as well. He loved making people laugh. Daniel loved the outdoors, especially the mountains. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding dirt bikes/four wheelers. Daniel is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Terry L. Wooten Sr. (Pop) and paternal grandmother, Frances Hughes (Mamaw). Surviving are his parents, Mark and Laura Hughes of Winston-Salem; one sister Elizabeth Hughes (Greg Wharton); maternal grandmother, Billie Wooten; paternal grandfather, Elton Hughes; dogs, Daisy and Winnie; a cat, Winston; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him and are going to miss him dearly. Not only did he leave behind his family who loved him, and always wanted the best for him, he also leaves behind so many special friends, Ricky Shelton and family, Mike Baldwin, Justin Glidewell and family, and many, many others. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM at his family's residence, located at 1717 John Green Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 5:00 PM. JC Green and Sons of Winston-Salem are assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

