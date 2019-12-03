May 22, 1959 - November 27, 2019 Jeffrey B. Huffman, age 60, passed away peacefully at his Winston-Salem home on Wednesday, November 27th. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Mahlon B. Huffman and Margaret McDonald Huffman. He is survived by his sister, Marsha Petersen (Robert) of Loudon, TN; niece, Elizabeth Flynn (Steve); great-niece, Ella Flynn (7); great-nephew, Caden Flynn (4) of Ooltewah, TN; nephew, Daniel Petersen of Nashville, TN; many cousins in North Carolina and Texas; and his special friends in Winston-Salem. Jeff graduated from Century High School in Bismarck, ND where he played drums in the marching band. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1982, was member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and was a proud alumnus and football fanatic. His favorite saying was Roll, Tide, roll... Jeff loved staying in touch with high school, college, and work friends. His best friend in life was his black Lab, Cooper, whom he had for 15 years. Jeff worked as a counselor in the mental and behavioral health field in Winston-Salem for Daymark Recovery Services; he also provided care for his aging parents in their home. A funeral service will be held at a later date in Pinehurst, NC. Memorials can be sent to McDonalds Chapel, 1374 Foxfire Rd., Aberdeen, NC 28315. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
