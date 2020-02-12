May 10, 1925 - February 10, 2020 Mr. Jason Calvin Huffman, 94, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 10, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born May 10, 1925 in Catawba County, NC to the late Raymond Huffman and Edna Raby Huffman. Mr. Huffman proudly served his country in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army during WWII. He was a member of Bethania Moravian Church, Old Town Masonic Lodge, and the American Legion. After retirement, Mr. Huffman enjoyed traveling with his wife. In addition to his parents, Mr. Huffman was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Huffman; son, Daryl Calvin Huffman; grandson, Jeff Huffman; four brothers; and one sister. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Huffman Spivey; three grandchildren: Jennifer Spivey McGraw (Jon), Elizabeth Anne Spivey, and Wendy Huffman Yontz; six great-grandchildren: Corbin Blake Spivey, Aidan McGraw, Piper Gaines, Ricky Yontz, Nicole Yontz, and Jeff Yontz; two sisters, Inez Watts and Frances Cranford; daughter-in-law, Brenda Brown Huffman; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 12:00 PM Friday, February 14, at Catawba Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his long-time caregiver, Kimberly Peetz and her daughter, Lauren Roden who also helped care for Mr. Huffman. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel)
Service information
12:00PM
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
