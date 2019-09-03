April 10, 2002 - August 31, 2019 Miss Olivia Rose-Frances Huff, 17, of Advance, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with leukemia. She was born April 10, 2002 and was a senior at Davie High School. Surviving are her parents, Cindy and Kevin Huff; three brothers, Ellis, Harrison and Marshall; grandparents, Clinton and Frances Ellis and Don Huff and Linda Patton. A celebration of Olivia's life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at River Oaks Community Church with Pastor Sonny Flowers officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. Online condolences and obituary information may be found at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

