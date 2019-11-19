March 7, 1928 - November 16, 2019 Estelle Zimmerman Huff, 91, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully in her sleep November 16, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born in Forsyth County March 7, 1928 to the late Clifford Russell Zimmerman and Tishie Cheek Zimmerman. Estelle retired from the family business, Hillcrest Furniture Company, and was a member of Grace Baptist Church for over 20 years. Estelle loved and enjoyed her many friends and church family. She loved sending cards to loved ones and friends and cherished the cards she received. She was always thinking of others and was always there to help her family and friends, often putting their needs ahead of her own. She was the rock of our family and we will dearly miss her never relenting love and support. Always unwavering in her faith in the Lord to guide her ways. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Pinyan and her brother, Eugene Zimmerman. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Huff Swaim; son, William Michael Huff; granddaughter, Blair Elizabeth Huff; daughter-in-law, Beverly B. Huff; sister, Donna West and husband Glenn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 12:00 noon, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hayworth- Miller Chapel, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
