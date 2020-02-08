September 6, 1950 - February 6, 2020 Vicki Lynn Mabe Hudson, 69, passed away peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior, Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born September 6, 1950 in Forsyth County to the late R.L. Mabe and Virginia Newsome Mabe. Vicki worked for 30 plus years for Amp Industries now known as Tyco Industries. She was a very vibrant, eccentric, fun loving person who enjoyed shopping, reading, spending time with her granddaughter, Eliza, and visiting her friends, Austin and Trevor in North Wilkesboro to watch their go-cart races. Vicki loved her three cats tremendously, but what really made her whole was volunteering for the American Red Cross and Helping Hands Ministry. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Ammons; granddaughter, Eliza Ammons- Leitch; brother, Steve Mabe (Kathy); sister, Angela Hart (Bruce); two nephews, Elliot Mabe and Aaron Hart; and three nieces Sarah Kathryn Mabe, Muriel Hart, and Rachael Hart. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 PM Sunday, February 9th at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Mr. Richard Talbot officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA, 01760; Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or Helping Hand Ministry, checks made out to Union Grove Baptist Church, 2295 Union Grove Road, Lexington, Nc 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Hudson, Vicki Lynn Mabe
To send flowers to the family of Vicki Hudson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 9
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Guaranteed delivery before Vicki's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Guaranteed delivery before Vicki's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately