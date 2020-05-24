Huddleston, J.C. March 30, 1933 - May 21, 2020 Mr. J.C. Huddleston, 87, of Bermuda Run, passed away May 21, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. J.C. was born on March 30, 1933 to Lois & Gardner Huddleston in Paragould, Arkansas. He loved to roller skate and met the love of his life, Theresa Ridge Huddleston, at the Reynolds Park skating rink. J.C. served his country in two military branches: two years in the U.S. Army and then two years in the U.S. Air Force with honorable discharges. He moved to Winston-Salem while in the U.S. Air Force and was based at the Air Force Station / Union Cross Radar Base. J.C. retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company after 29 years working in the electric motor shop building No. 91. J.C. was a devoted Methodist and a longtime member of Central Terrace UMC of Winston-Salem and a current member of Bethlehem UMC in Advance. J.C. & Theresa were married for 62 years and had many friends from church and their community. J.C. was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa, and sister, Myrtle. Surviving are their four children: Karen Boyles (Tom), Steve Huddleston (Sarah), Cheryl Driver (Tim), & Mike Huddleston (Annette); seven grandchildren: Christopher Reavis (Katie), Stephanie London (Bryan), Lauren Reavis-Ware (Lance), Scott Huddleston (Brittany), Ashley Stombaugh (Matthew), Kendall Driver, & Crystal Wilson (Dustin); six great grandchildren: Stella, Liam, Jack, Adeline, Kai, Grandon & two more due this year. The family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors known throughout his life, as well as the nursing staff at Forsyth Memorial Hospital neurological IC department. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 243 North Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 321 Redland Road, Advance, NC 27006. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only a small family graveside service will be held. Family condolences may be sent to Cheryl Driver, PO Box 1471 Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
