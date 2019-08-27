May 30, 1923 - August 26, 2019 Mabel Grimes Hucks, 96, peacefully passed away on August 26, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1923 in Guilford County, to the late Clarence Jennings and Thelma Steele Grimes. She was a member of Ardmore United Methodist Church and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Hucks was retired from the Forsyth County Public Library. Mrs. Hucks is survived by her daughters, Earldine Finn of Maine, Beth Carlisle and husband, Alan of Virginia; son, Peter Grimes Hucks and wife, Pamela of Winston-Salem; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Earl Hucks; daughter, Brenda H. Roberts; and three brothers. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at Salem Funeral Home, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

