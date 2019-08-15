December 22, 1949 - August 10, 2019 Winston-Salem, NC Christine Carol Huckleberry (Wocher) passed away August 10, 2019 after a brief battle with leukemia at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Chris was born December 22, 1949 in Cleveland, OH and raised in Avon Lake, OH graduating from Avon Lake High School in 1968. She attended Lorain County Community College and in 1970 received her first certification as a radiology technologist and began her career at Fairview Hospital in Fairview Heights, OH. Chris moved to Ashland, OH in 1978 and would work over 30 years for Samaritan Hospital (UH Samaritan Medical Center). She was proficient in many fields of medical imaging and a pioneer in the computed tomography scan (cat-scan) discipline. Shortly after retirement, Chris moved to Thomasville, North Carolina and joined Piedmont Crossing, a retirement community, where she made countless friends. She loved to garden, travel, and was the ultimate foodie. Chris is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Christie) Huckleberry of Berea, OH and Mark (Bricia) Huckleberry of Ashland; five grandchildren, Alexandra, Kyah, Gabriella, Nolan, and Zachariah; three brothers, John C. Wocher of Japan, James F. Wocher of Avon, OH, and Paul S. Wocher of Avon, OH; one sister, and the best of friends, Trudy Wocher of Winston-Salem, NC. Chris was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Gertrude (Fisher) Wocher. In lieu of flowers, contributions can me made to the Forsyth Medical Center's Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center or Piedmont Crossing Benevolent Fund. The family will be forever grateful for the amazing care and comfort she received by the nurses, doctors, and staff at Forsyth Medical. In keeping with Chris's wishes, all services will be private.
Most Popular
-
Video posted on Facebook shows immediate aftermath of mall shooting
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
Unfair traffic stop cemented trooper's career with Highway Patrol
-
More than 1,000 gathered to celebrate the life of a man shot to death outside a Winston-Salem restaurant
-
Despite charging thousands less, Winston-Salem surgeon left fighting to overturn health care monopoly
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately