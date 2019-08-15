December 22, 1949 - August 10, 2019 Winston-Salem, NC Christine Carol Huckleberry (Wocher) passed away August 10, 2019 after a brief battle with leukemia at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Chris was born December 22, 1949 in Cleveland, OH and raised in Avon Lake, OH graduating from Avon Lake High School in 1968. She attended Lorain County Community College and in 1970 received her first certification as a radiology technologist and began her career at Fairview Hospital in Fairview Heights, OH. Chris moved to Ashland, OH in 1978 and would work over 30 years for Samaritan Hospital (UH Samaritan Medical Center). She was proficient in many fields of medical imaging and a pioneer in the computed tomography scan (cat-scan) discipline. Shortly after retirement, Chris moved to Thomasville, North Carolina and joined Piedmont Crossing, a retirement community, where she made countless friends. She loved to garden, travel, and was the ultimate foodie. Chris is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Christie) Huckleberry of Berea, OH and Mark (Bricia) Huckleberry of Ashland; five grandchildren, Alexandra, Kyah, Gabriella, Nolan, and Zachariah; three brothers, John C. Wocher of Japan, James F. Wocher of Avon, OH, and Paul S. Wocher of Avon, OH; one sister, and the best of friends, Trudy Wocher of Winston-Salem, NC. Chris was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Gertrude (Fisher) Wocher. In lieu of flowers, contributions can me made to the Forsyth Medical Center's Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center or Piedmont Crossing Benevolent Fund. The family will be forever grateful for the amazing care and comfort she received by the nurses, doctors, and staff at Forsyth Medical. In keeping with Chris's wishes, all services will be private.

Tags

Load entries