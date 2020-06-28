February 23, 1937 - January 26, 2020 Frank Herman Hubbard, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ocie Hubbard and his sister Ann. He is survived by Charlotte, his loving wife of 56 years; son Michael Hubbard (Alyssa); daughter Catherine Larmore (Noah); and three grandchildren, Michael Hubbard, Jr., Hendrix Hubbard and Ella Larmore. Also surviving are three nephews, Robert Draper, John Draper and Frank Draper along with their respective families. Due to COVID-19 we are unable to have a memorial service so we will share here about the man we adored as a husband, father, and grandfather. Frank was a native of Roanoke, Virginia and known by many family and friends as "Sonny." One of his favorite childhood memories was time spent in the rolling hills of Floyd on his grandparent's farm. He helped them work the farm and enjoyed hunting and spending time in nature with his dog. He learned to work hard at a young age by carrying morning and afternoon papers and then added a second job at the peanut store. He began playing the clarinet in the 5th grade and continued through high school and college. Frank was the first to go to college in his family. He attended VPI (Virginia Tech) where he was in the band company of the Corp of Cadets, known as the Highty Tighties. He marched in President Eisenhower's inaugural parade. Frank proudly served in the United States Air Force and was in the Military Police including time training sentry dogs while in Japan for three years. While attending Virginia Tech, Frank met Charlotte at the wedding of their good friends - Brenda and Harry Geib in June of 1962. They were engaged on top of Mill Mountain in Roanoke on Labor Day, 1963. They visited this special spot last summer to relive that memory as shown in the picture above. Frank and Charlotte were married February 8, 1964 in Alexandria, VA and honeymooned in the Poconos an all-inclusive week for just $200! Frank was always an extremely hard worker. Out of college, he began his Human Resources career with the NSA in Fort Meade, Maryland. After a couple years of experiencing the traffic in the DC/Maryland area, Frank and Charlotte decided to look for opportunities elsewhere. In 1965, he accepted a position with Hanes Hosiery in Winston-Salem and they moved into their first apartment in College Village. His career spanned over 30 years including time at Hanes, Leggs, and eventually Sara Lee. He was highly dedicated to his career, made lifelong friendships, and was proud of their accomplishments. He retired in 1997. Frank was proud to be a Hokie. He and Charlotte had season tickets to football games for 43 years and followed them in almost every sport. Some favorite family memories were tailgating in Blacksburg in the rain, sleet and snow. Frank never left a game early, no matter the score or the weather he was a true fan! Frank and Charlotte went to many bowl games as Virginia Tech went through the Frank Beamer era including a family trip to the National Championship game in New Orleans. It was a great game - "close but no cigar" as he would say. GO HOKIES!!! After retirement, Frank and Charlotte moved to Claytor Lake in Virginia which was much closer to all the Tech sports action. One saying he had before every game was, "I just hope they don't get embarrassed." Needless to say, they went on quite the run in football and he was there to enjoy it all. Frank was a one of a kind father. He worked tirelessly to provide a great life for Charlotte, Mike, and Cathy. He valued family, church, and doing the right thing. He taught us to love God and have faith in Him. He taught us to value our freedom and be grateful for our life in America. He was known as "Poppie" and Charlotte as "ChaCha" to the grandchildren Michael, Hendrix, and Ella. He loved watching them play sports over the years, from football, basketball, baseball, soccer and field hockey. He taught them many important life lessons such as, treat people the way you want to be treated, look people in the eye, be a good listener, stand up for what you believe, and work hard. Frank and Charlotte were lifelong teammates. They did everything together and were joined at the hip. They always had a garden and Charlotte canned fresh vegetables for them to enjoy all year round. They made friends everywhere they went and enjoyed getting together for "Happy Hour" and dinner. They loved to dance, from shagging at the beach to never missing a New Year'' Eve band party. They loved traveling to the beach and the mountains so living in NC was convenient. They enjoyed getting Amish bread and country ham in the mountains and spending quiet time in Hilton Head. Above all, Frank loved ChaCha's cooking and gathering with family to celebrate birthdays and holidays. Frank's illness has been even more challenging in the era of COVID-19 with limited family gatherings and hospital visitation. Upon learning the end was near, the family planned one last trip to enjoy time together. By the grace of God, we gathered for a great mountain retreat while Frank was still healthy in early May. Later in May, Frank took Charlotte to Hilton Head one last time and had a great week together. Frank's strength and determination through his illness has been inspirational. For the last 3 1/2 years he has given this fight his all, teaching us to stay positive and never give up. Here is a quote from Frank that he wanted to share at his service, "I had a far better life than I ever thought I would have. I was blessed with a wonderful wife, two great kids and their spouses, and three special grandchildren. To my family and to all of you, I wish you the very best and may the good Lord take a liking to you if He hasn't already." We would like to thank his oncologist, Dr. Bhave, and the entire Leukemia team at Wake Forest Baptist Health including all of the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at the clinic and on the 6th floor of the Cancer Center. Your care for Frank over the last 3 1/2 years has been exceptional, and we are forever grateful. In addition, we would like to thank the Arbor Acres at Home staff and Trellis Supportive Care for their excellent care in his final days. The family will hold a private interment at a later date in the Memorial Garden at Knollwood Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Arbor Acres Resident Assistance Fund, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
