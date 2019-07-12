August 31, 1931 - July 8, 2019 KERNERSVILLE Johnsie Fish Hubbard, 87, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home. Johnsie was born on August 31, 1931 in Haywood County to Issac and Agnes Fish. She was a member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church. She was a loving wife and mother. Johnsie loved her flowers and plants at her home. She enjoyed shopping for clothes and shoes and loved to travel to the beach and mountains with her husband of 69 years. In addition to her parents, Johnsie was preceded in death by her sister, Inez Pfaff; and three brothers, C.W., Max, and Frank Fish. Surviving are her husband, Charles "Snookie" Hubbard; and one son, Timothy Hubbard. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sunday, July 14, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family would like to thank Hospice of Statesville for their care of Johnsie during her illness. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, at 35 Mountain Mission Road, Clyde, NC 28721. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel

