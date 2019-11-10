February 5, 1920 - November 4, 2019 George Hrenko, 99, died peacefully on November 4, 2019. He was born February 5, 1920 in Newark, NJ, the son of George Hrenko and Anna Dzuno. From 1946 until 1948, George served in the U.S. Army. During that time, he married the love of his life, Genevieve Ciemniecki. After his honorable discharge, he began his long career as an accountant at Western Electric while earning a BA degree at Rutgers and starting a family. In 1957, the family moved to Winston-Salem, NC where he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed playing all card games, especially bridge. George was active in golf, horseshoes, and excelled in tournament bowling. In 2008, the couple moved to independent living at Pennybyrn in High Point, NC where George was known for his daily 1-mile walks and, several years later, for his vigorous participation in wheelchair sports under the friendly, attentive care of the nursing home staff. George was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Gen. George was a patient, loving and kind husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by his many friends at Pennybyrn and his family including two children Joan Hrenko Novak of Durham, NC and Jerry Hrenko of Indian Harbour, FL; four grandchildren Scott and Steven Novak, Laura Myers, and Meagan Hrenko; two great grandchildren Harrison and Madison Novak. A funeral mass will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday November 18, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Pennybyrn Resident Care Campaign, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately