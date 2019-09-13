June 28, 1925 - September 10, 2019 Mr. Charles Harry Howerton, Jr., 94, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on June 28, 1925 to Charles Harry Howerton, Sr. and Viola Procter Howerton. Mr. Howerton was retired from Western Electric with fifty years of service. He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church, where he served as the treasurer for forty years. Preceding him in death are his parents; a brother, Billy Howerton; and a sister, Alice Anne Kale. Surviving are his wife of seventy years, Margaret Howerton; a daughter, Pam Jones (David) of Concord; three grandchildren: David Jones (Rhonda) of Concord, Chris Jones (Alicia) of Huntersville, and Erin Wagner of Concord; nine great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted in his honor 1:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Christ Wesleyan Church, officiated by Pastor Mark Norris. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Christ Wesleyan Church, 2390 Union Cross Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

