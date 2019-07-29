Funeral services for Mr. Richard Benjamin Howell, affectionally known as "Rick" will be conducted on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:00pm from the sanctuary of First Baptist Church. The Family will greet relatives and friends an hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow the services in Alamance Memorial Park. The public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 1-9pm. He was born to Will Howell and Estelle Benjamin Howell. He was an X-Ray Technician for Lincoln Hospital and retired from the Veterans Administration on Durham, NC. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He is lovingly survived by his caring and devoted wife: Jacqueline Noble Howell; three children: Richard B. Howell, Jr. (Olympia), Beverly Howell Cathey (Eddie) and LaChandra Howell Teye (Theodore); two grandchildren and a great-grandchild. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by all his siblings. Professional services entrusted to and provided by Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc. Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc. 520 Rosenwald St. Burlington, NC 27217

