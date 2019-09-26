September 25, 1923 - September 25, 2019 Howell Yadkinville--Mrs. Lucy Hutchens Howell, 96, of West Lee Avenue, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Yadkin Nursing Center. She was born September 25, 1923 in Yadkin County to the late Harrison and Julia Phillips Hutchens. Mrs. Howell worked with her husband in the operation of Howell Plumbing for many years, and was a wonderful, devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker to her family. She was a faithful member of Baltimore United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence Asbury "Nookie" Howell on August 26, 2018, and also by 6 brothers and sisters. Surviving are her 2 sons, Clarence "Sonny" Howell, Yadkinville; Kenneth Lee (Margie) Howell, Texas; grandchildren, Donna Robertson, Teresa (John) Washak, Jeff (Rose) Howell, Julia (James) Howell; great-grandchildren, Justin Howell, Noelle Gordon, Andrew Robertson, Johnathan Washak, Joshua Washak, Katlin Howell, Shelby Howell, Sophia Lin; and great-great-grandchildren, Lenah, Atalia, Skyler, Alana, Nikola. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Baltimore United Methodist Church. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 3:00 PM Sunday in the church with Rev. Chad Shoaf officiating. Burial will follow in Baltimore United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baltimore United Methodist Church, 2419 Baltimore Road, East Bend, NC 27018. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Howell Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
