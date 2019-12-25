Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Lillie Howell, 78, will be conducted at 1pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church, with family visitation beginning at 12:30pm. (Douthit's)
Howell, Lillie
To plant a tree in memory of Lillie Howell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
