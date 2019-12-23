September 27, 1949 - December 21, 2019 Jerry Howell, 70 of Hicks Road, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home with family by his side. A graveside service will be held at 2pm Monday, December 23, at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Winston Salem with Preacher Jason Hollar officiating. There will be no public visitation. Jerry was born September 27, 1949 in Davie County to Robert L. Howell and Dorothy H. Howell.He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers; Darren Howell and Mike Howell. Surviving are his wife, Linda of the home; son Lance Wagoner (Leah) of Lexington and daughter Christy Hollar (Jason) of Mocksville, four grandchildren; Mason Hollar, Jasie Hollar, Logan Wagoner and Lance Wagoner II. Online condolences may be www.davidsonfunealhome.net Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem NC 27127
Howell, Jerry
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Howell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 23
Graveside Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
2730 Peters Creek Pkwy
Winston Salem, NC 27127
2730 Peters Creek Pkwy
Winston Salem, NC 27127
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately