May 6, 1956 - November 29, 2019 Mrs. Patricia Ellis Howard, 63, of Mocksville, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home. She was born May 6, 1956 in Davie County to Leta Gray Allen Ellis and Francis "Shorty" Ellis. Mrs. Howard was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and was employed with the Davie County School System. Trish worked for many years as a cafeteria worker and bus driver at Pinebrook Elementary School and North Davie Middle School. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her husband of 44 years, Don Howard; two sons, Kendall Howard (Marci) and Adam Howard (Robin); six grandchildren, Sarah, Emma, Michael, Reid, Bailey and Lindsay; a sister, Deborah Sprinkle (Trey); a nephew, Josh Sprinkle; her special friends, Norma Hepler, Ginger Broadway, Gay McClamrock. A special thank you to Ann Blakley and Robin Howard. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Dr. Chuck Baker and Dr. Robert Landry officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to the Smith Grove Fire Department, 4155 U.S. Hwy. 158, Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
