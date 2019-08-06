August 2, 1947 - July 7, 2019 Larry was born on Aug. 2, 1947, in Winston-Salem, NC, to Merlin and Elsie Howard. He passed away peacefully at his home in Klamath Falls, Ore., on July 7, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. A memorial service for Larry will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 2 p.m. in Klamath Christian Center in Klamath Falls. Larry graduated from Parkland High School in Winston-Salem in 1966 and then received an associate's degree in printing management from Forsyth Technical Institute. He then served in the United States Air Force for seven years and was stationed in Charleston, SC, Germany and finally Klamath Falls before being honorably discharged in 1976. On Aug. 14, 1982, he married Kathy Jo Schmitt. Together they had three children, Jeffrey, Julie and Joy. Larry retired from JC Penney after 20 years and later worked at Sky Lakes Medical Center as a pharmacy courier. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, painting, photography, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. Over the years, Larry was a very involved member of Klamath Christian Center, singing on the worship team and was very instrumental in men's ministries there. He was preceded in death by his grandson Alex; father, Merlin; mother, Elsie; and step-mother, Sis. Survivors include his wife Kathy of Oregon; son, Jeffrey Howard (wife Rachel) of Oregon; daughters, Julie Peterson and husband Tyson and Joy Cummings (husband Ian), all of Oregon; eight grandchildren of Oregon; and sister, Linda Walser (husband Fred) of Winston-Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Men's Ministry at Klamath Christian Center or Parkinson's Resources of Oregon or Klamath Hospice. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Cold case arrest: Surry man charged in 1980 rape and murder of 14-year-old girl
-
Cason, Kelly M.
-
Walkertown lawyer and onetime leader of white supremacist group is accused of mishandling client money
-
'The Bachelorette' went into overtime. And Tyler Cameron, the former Wake Forest QB, got the win.
-
New superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools expected to be named Wednesday
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately