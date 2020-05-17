April 26, 1927 - May 12, 2020 Mr. John Frank Howard, 93, of Mocksville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem with his family by his side. Mr. Howard was born April 26, 1927 in Davie County to the late Joseph Henry Howard and Martha Rebecca Allen Howard. John was a loving husband, father and "papaw/grandpop." John was from the generation that believed in strong family ties and always strongly supported his family. He was a proud veteran of the US Army. John believed in recycling before recycling became popular. He did not believe in throwing items away until he had had a chance to repair them and return them to service. He was an excellent repairman/builder and made numerous pieces of furniture and crafts for his family. John retired from the NC School of the Arts as an outstanding carpenter. He was also known as a fine bluegrass musician. He played and sang at different blue grass events and especially loved singing at the early service at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Advance. He would fondly remember his time as a young teenage boy working on the WinMock Farm. Late in life he made a new friend, Tom Williams, grandson of the original owner of WinMock Farm. He thoroughly enjoyed his visits with Tom and made an immediate connection. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his wife of nearly 74 years, Ellon Howard, son Tony Howard, brothers Leonard, Allen, Sam, Taylor, and Bill and sisters Ila Mae, Mary Ellen, Edna, Nina Jean. He leaves behind two sons Jerry (Gail) and Dennis (Vickie), daughter-in-law (Lana), granddaughter Christin, step grandchildren Shane Wood (Rosa) and Dawn Sechrest (Tim), step great-grandchildren Will and Elizabeth Sechrest and Anna, Mia and Aila Wood, sister-in-law Betty Harper, nieces Vicky, Gena, April, Sharon, great nephew Jamie, close family members Kylie and Tyler and other special nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held in his memory. The family requests memorials be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church (Advance) Good Neighbor Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006

