April 25, 1925 - January 15, 2020 Mrs. Ellon Elizabeth Howard, 94, of Advance, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem with her family by her side. Mrs. Howard was born April 25, 1925 in Forsyth County to Lewis and Beulah Harper. Ellon loved spending time with family and loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed being outside in both her flower and vegetable gardens. While her children were growing up, Ellon was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem where she taught Vacation Bible School and worked with the children's Christmas programs. Upon the family move to Davie County, she joined Bethlehem United Methodist Church where she was a longtime member. Ellon worked for Hanes Cotton Mill during WWII and the remainder of her career was spent in the food service industry. Many folks will remember her fondly from serving them at Snooks BBQ in Advance. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by two brothers Bud and Jess Harper, one adopted sister Linda and her oldest son Tony. She leaves behind her loving husband Johnny of almost 74 years, two sons Jerry (Gail) and Dennis (Vickie), daughter-in-law Lana, granddaughter Christin, step-grandchildren Shane Wood (Rosa) and Dawn Sechrest (Tim), step-great-grandchildren Will and Elizabeth Sechrest and Anna, Mia and Aila Wood, sister Betty Harper, nieces Vicky, Gena, April and Sharon, great-nephew Jamie, close family members Kylie and Tyler and other special nieces and nephews. A service celebrating Ellon's life will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Advance on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3:30 PM with Dr. Chuck Baker officiating. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM prior to the service in Bethlehem's Family Life Center. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church "Bookbags of Hope." Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is honored to serve the family of Ellon Elizabeth Howard. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
