February 3, 1973 - August 7, 2019 Boonville Joseph David Hover, 46, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born February 3, 1973 in Parma, Ohio to David Joseph Hover and Margaret Holmberg Mertes. He was preceded in death by his father, David Hover. Surviving is his mother, Margaret (William, Sr.) Mertes; sisters, Connie (Barney) Spooner, Veronica (Wayne) Damon, Elizabeth (Jarrad) Abbott, Stephanie Spooner, Regina (Robin) Sexton; brother, William Mertes, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. His memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Boonville United Methodist Church by the Rev. Jenny Stewart. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

