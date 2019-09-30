Winston-Salem - Elder Jimmy Ray Houser, 64, died Wed. Sept. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be 2pm Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Elkin with visitation at 1pm. In lieu of flowers make donations to Roberts Funeral Svc, W-S.
