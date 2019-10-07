March 13, 1958 - October 2, 2019 Dr. Joe F. Houser, 61 of Rural Hall, NC was called to his heavenly home on October 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Houser was born March 13, 1958 to the late Nathaniel Benjamin and Margaret Hughes Houser. He was the Pastor of Disciples of Grace Ministries (DGM), Winston Salem, NC. He is survived by his wife Mischelle Simmons Houser, 4 children Dr. Amica Simmons Yon (Raphael Yon), Kizzy Mischelle Cooper (James Cooper), Joushnett Marshanee Brice (Kevin Brice), Dr. Jonathan Ulysses Houser, 8 Grandchildren Seth, Faith, Jaelon, Jayden, Miracle, Roxie, Lorenzo and Kaylan. With other relatives and friends. Family visitation will be on Tuesday October 8th from 6pm until 8pm at Disciples of Grace Ministries (DGM) 732 Oak Summit Rd. Winston Salem, NC. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday October 9th at 1:00pm at Winston Salem First Church 3730 University Parkway, Winston Salem, NC. Interment will follow in the DGM Cemetery. Services entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home, 824 N. Main Street, Mount Airy, NC.
