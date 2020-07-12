August 19, 1931 - July 3, 2020 Jackson Harris House passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1931, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Michael J. House and Eva Regan House. After graduating from Auburn University in 1953 with a degree in Industrial Engineering, he moved to Winston-Salem with his wife, Shirley Salter House, to take a job with what was then Western Electric Company. He remained in their employ for 34 years. Jack was a founding member of the Association for the Benefit of Child Development and served as an officer and board member for many years. He had many other assignments, and after retirement, his involvement with the group could best be described as handyman. He was preceded in death by his brother, John, and wife Betty. He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 67 years, brothers Theodore (wife Claryce) of Dallas, Thomas (wife Karen) of St. Louis, sister Anna of Atlanta, and brother-In-law Donald Salter (wife Gaby) of Sylvan Springs, Alabama. He is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews, his long-time best buddy and caregiver Frank Craver, and his special young friend Jacob, who entertained and delighted him in his later years with tales of sharks and Spongebob. Jack was known for his wit, intelligence, kindness, and generosity. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends who loved him dearly, enjoyed his company, and often sought his counsel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
