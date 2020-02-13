March 15, 1937 - February 8, 2020 Ronald Leonard Hoth, 82, of Bermuda Run, NC, went to our Lord peacefully on February 8, 2020 at Trinity Elms Health and Rehab. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., Fr. Michael Buttner presiding, followed by a reception at the parish center. Ron was born on March 15, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phoebe and Reinhold and a sister, Patricia Mary (Patty Mae). He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathleen Meloy Hoth; five children, Patricia Mary of Hillsborough, NC, Mary Ann Plante (Joe) of Summerfield, NC, Michael William (Diane) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Karen Marie Pickles (Mike) of Marshfield, WI, and Thomas Vincent (Dr. Amy Jo Fischer) of Kernersville, NC; a brother, James (Patricia) of Mukwonago, WI; ten grandchildren, Christopher Gehrke, Robert Miller, Michael Gehrke, Thomas Plante (Christina), Jennifer Miller, James Miller, Katie Gehrke, Steven Plante, Dean Hoth, William Hoth, three sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He loved them all dearly. Upon high school graduation, he joined the Air Force. Ron began work at Western Electric, while attending college at night graduating cum laude from Loyola in Baltimore, MD. He married his high school sweetheart, Kay, at age 20. After retiring from Lucent Technologies, he began a second career at Wake Forest Baptist Health (formerly Bowman Gray School of Medicine) as Vice President (Emeritus) of Human Resources for 17 years, retiring at 72. He enjoyed his work and the people he worked with very much. Ron was very active in his church as a Eucharistic minister, reader and held various other positions. He was just as active in his community. He was instrumental in bringing the Crosby golf tournament to Bermuda Run Country Club, active in the United Way, Bermuda Run Town Councilman and Davie County Commissioner, Benefits Director for the Lucent Retiree organization and more. He and Kay were very active in the Telephone Pioneers of America. Ron enjoyed golf, fishing, playing cards, watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trellis Supportive Care or the Davie County Humane Society. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Service information
11:00AM
4820 Kinnamon Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
