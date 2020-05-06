Winston-Salem - Mrs. Earline T. Horsey died May 3, 2020. Her remains will lie in repose 12 pm - 6 pm Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Hooper Funeral Home. Online expressions may be received at hooperfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Earline Horsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

