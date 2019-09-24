Mr. Shelly Aldine "Deanie" Hopkins, 83, of Bermuda Run, NC, was born to the late Lonnie and Cresie Mitchell Hopkins on October 22, 1935 in Forsyth County, NC. He was called to his heavenly home on September 17, 2019, surrounded by his lifelong friend and partner Betty Murphy and CNA. He was a graduate in 1954 at Atkins High School, Winston-Salem, NC. After graduating he joined the US Army, where he was in the 11th Airborne Angels: that was one of the proudest accomplishments in his life. He was a Korean War veteran. He moved to California and lived with his aunt Ruby and uncle Thomas Waugh and was a resident in California more than 40 years. He was overjoyed when he had the opportunity to move back to his home state of North Carolina in 2012. Shelly was a horse trainer and breeder and a long-distance truck driver, painter and worked for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. He had many interests: painting, riding motorcycles and all sports until he lost his sight. He owned the first ever Raiders jacket which he treasured and was big fan of the Raiders. His favorite food was shrimp; he loved Pepsi and cigarettes. Shelly was known for his cooking skill that was taught by his father, was a well-known chef in the traid area. After returning to North Carolina he immediately joined Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where he was baptized for the first time on June 24, 2012; he loved going on church trips. Shelly was excited about being home and going back to the area--he grew up in Osborne Statio--and being reacquainted with his childhood friends and elders. Due to his blindness and health, he was assisted by the Wake Forest Geriatrics Clinic and William Adult Day Center, Davie County Senior Care and Bayada Nursing. The VA was exceptional in making it possible for him to remain at home. He looked forward going to the adult care and celebrating his birthday each year with cupcakes and treats for the clients and staff. He enjoyed dancing, music and the entertainment, with the loving care of the staff. Shelly leaves to cherish his memory his special and loving partner, lifelong friend and companion Betty Murphy; five children Asha and Sonja, Shellique Jones, Shelly Jones. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Scarlett Sabrina. He had grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Hugh Burnette Hopkins of Vallejo, CA; one uncle, Thomas Waugh of Oakland, CA; He was preceded in death by three sisters, Linda Hopkins, Debra Murrell and Laurice Brown; and 4 aunts: Doris Nelson, Ruby Waugh, Helen Murrell and Mary Ruth West. He was also survived by his pareternal cousins Benjamin Murrell of Winston-Salem, NC, Barbara Murrell Payne of Bay City, MI and Beulah Murrell Newby of Columbia, MD. He will be remembered for his gentle soul by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday at 10:30 am September 26, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4129 Northhampton Drive, Winston-Salem, NC; burial will follow in the National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC with full military rites. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 10:30 am prior to the funeral service. Flowers can be sent directly to the church. Services are entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home, Mount Airy, NC.
