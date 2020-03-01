September 13, 1926 - February 28, 2020 Lura Holland Hoots, 93, of Lewisville, NC, daughter of Blanche Tutterrow Holland and Quince T. Holland, passed from this life on February 28, 2020 following a brief illness She was born September 13, 1926 in Union Grove, NC, one of 7 sisters, (one of whom was her twin), and 8 brothers, all of whom predeceased her. After her children were grown, she went to work at AT&T, retiring from there in 1989. She is survived by one son, Roger Corbett Hoots (Judy) of Kernersville, two daughters, Janice Hoots McCoy (Jim) of Lewisville, NC, and Greta Hoots Craft, now deceased; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Adams of Mountoursville, PA, Scott Hoots of Winston-Salem, and Amber Deshoutel of Bossier City, LA; 11 great-grandchildren, and a myriad of nieces and nephews. She had numerous close friends and maintained a relationship with her classmates from her graduating class of 1944 from Union Grove High School. Also surviving is her longtime dear friend, Spencer Snow, Yadkinville, NC. She was of the Baptist faith, having been a member of Grapevine Baptist Church in Lewisville for 54 years. The family will receive friends at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Lewisville on Tuesday, March 3, from 6:00-8:00 PM. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Hayworth-Miller in Lewisville on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem or to Grapevine Baptist Church in Lewisville. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

