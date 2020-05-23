November 10, 1935 - May 21, 2020 Mrs. Jackie Davis Hoots, 84, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home. She was born in Yadkin County on November 10, 1935 to the late Guy and Katheryn Welch Davis. She retired from Sara Lee with 42 years of service. Mrs. Hoots was a charter member of Old Town Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Preceding her in death was a brother, James Benny Davis. Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Vernon Hoots; two sons, Ray Southern (Janet) and Michael Hoots (Lynn); stepson, Kent Hoots (Terri); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Dr. Rick Speas and Rev. Brant Hoots officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Town Baptist Church, 4386 Shattalon Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family would like to send special thanks to her caretakers, Francis, Sylvia, and Rebecca for all the care and support that was given. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewsiville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Road Lewisville, NC 27023

Tags

Load entries