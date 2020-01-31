June 7, 1961 - January 25, 2020 Raun was born on June 7, 1961 in Manhasset, New York to Lester and Yvonne Hooper. He was educated in New York and was very active in school and the community; he was a member of Boy Scouts of America, "Who's Who" and a civic volunteer. Due to his love for travel, he enrolled in the U. S. Navy. After spending years as a Naval shipman, he relocated to North Carolina to join his family. After leaving the Navy, Raun wanted to continue his travels and accepted a position as OTR driver; he loved to travel various states. While employed as a HVAC specialist Raun enrolled at Wake Tech Community College and graduated in 2014. Since a young boy, Raun cared for lost and abused animals; he was adamant about the safety of animals and until his death would rescue mistreated animals. Raun is preceded in death by his father, Lester Hooper who passed in 2019, his grandparents, Alvers and Elizabeth DuVal, and a very special cousin, James Pryor. Raun leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and caring wife, Yvette Hooper, his children Angelica Hooper and Lester Hooper, his mother Yvonne and his "Poppa" Nicholas Schndyer; his sister and best friend, Robyn Hooper Shore (Ray), Leslie Hooper, Jessica Hooper Mrowak (Frank), Jeanine Hooper, Victoria Bailey (Tim) and Michelle Witherspoon (James). Raun's grandchildren include Jenrette Bass and Mira Hooper and a Godson, Malcolm Blowe; a very special nephew, Cedric Hooper (Khalida) and his loving niece, Jordayn Phillips (Zsolt) - Raun fondly called Jordayn, Birdie-Bird. Raun also leaves his love to a very special niece, Angel Person, and a host of other nieces and nephews. Raun enjoyed EVERY minute with his furry friends, Nina and Winston. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at the Masonic Center of Winston-Salem at 4537 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 from 11:00am-2:00pm. City of Oaks Cremation 4900 Green Rd, Raleigh, NC 27616
Hooper, Raun Scott
