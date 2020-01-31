January 11, 1962 - January 29, 2020 Mark Travis Hooker, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29 at his home in Walnut Cove. Mark was born January 11, 1962 to the late Randall C. and Anne Price Hooker of Winston-Salem. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Hooker. Mark was employed by the Forsyth County Tax Department. He was a hard worker with a servant's heart, and always eager to share a laugh with those he loved. Mark is deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He leaves behind his wife, Carla Hooker of Walnut Cove, his son, Adam Clark Hooker of Walnut Cove, his sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Allen Smithson of Winston-Salem, a very special nephew, Randall Smithson of Winston-Salem, a young man whom he thought of as a son, Justin Garcia and wife Morgan of King, and a host of other extended family and dear friends. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, February 1st at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Craddock and Pastor Jon White officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, January 31st at the funeral home and other times at the home of Carla and Clark Hooker in Walnut Cove. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Hooker, Mark Travis
