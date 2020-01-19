September 17, 1945 - January 18, 2020 Kernersville - Mrs. Linda Diane Baldwin Hooker passed away January 18, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care. She was born on September 17, 1945 in Forsyth Co. to the late Robert Sherman Jr. and Lula Tucker Baldwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Hooker, and her sister Virginia Martin. Linda last worked at Wells Fargo. She loved listening to gospel music and loved the beach. Surviving are her brother, Stephen Baldwin and his wife Teresa; her nieces, April Foster and Sandie Schultz; her nephews, Scott Martin and Tony Martin; and brother-in-law, Bob Martin, plus, extended family members and numerous friends. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Smith Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Colfax with Pastor Chuck Peters officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Kate B. Reynolds (Trellis) Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family wishes to thank the entire staff that took care of Linda in her final days. We are eternally grateful to each one that cared for her, as well as us, as if we are their family. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Hooker family. Online Condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Hooker, Linda Baldwin
