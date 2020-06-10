January 4, 1929 - June 8, 2020 Mrs. Jane Helen Hall Hooker, 91, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Health. She was born in Stokes County, NC on January 4, 1929, to the late Sam Hall and Annie Lee Goins Hall. She retired from Parkdale Mills. Mrs. Hooker loved and cared for everyone. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who always put her family first. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hooker was preceded in death by her husband, Meggs R. Hooker; one daughter, Rhonda Hooker; and one son, Gerald Hooker. Mrs. Hooker is survived by three sons: James, Larry, and Michael Hooker; three daughters: Helen Hooker, Debra Hooker, and Linda Smith; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Virginia Lawless. A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Dan River Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ricky Hughes officiating. Due to the current health conditions, there will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: East Stokes Outreach Ministry, P.O. Box 973, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel)
